Highlights of the Pennsylvania House's gambling legislation

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is considering legislation Wednesday to expand casino-style gambling to websites, airports, bars and off-track betting parlors. It also would allow online lottery games and reinstate a requirement that casinos pay millions to host communities.

