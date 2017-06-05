Hazleton woman died of apparent suici...

Hazleton woman died of apparent suicide at prison

20 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A Hazleton woman arrested earlier this week on theft charges was found dead at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Thursday night of an apparent suicide, officials said. Correctional officers provided first aid until medics arrived and transported Griesing to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m. Court records show Hazleton police arrested Griesing on Tuesday in relation to a theft warrant issued in March.

