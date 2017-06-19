Happy Anniversary Wilkes Barre/Scranton Intl Airport
Happy Anniversary to the Wilkes Barre Scranton International Airport! It's the 70th celebrationof the fifth largest airport in the Keystone State. The airport opened its doors June 1, 1947.
