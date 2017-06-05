Graduation held at Wilkes-Barre Dog Training Club
The Wilkes-Barre Dog Training Club, R.320 Lee Park Ave., Hanover Township, held a graduation for puppies and their masters recently. The club meets the third Wednesday of each month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Sat
|Nelson
|3
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Sat
|Ann
|678
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC