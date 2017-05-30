Former PA Fire Co. Treasurer Gets Jai...

Former PA Fire Co. Treasurer Gets Jail Time, Must Repay $395K

June 02--A Hellertown woman who embezzled more than $395,000 from her local fire company was sentenced Friday to one to two years in Northampton County Prison and ordered to pay restitution. Agnes Patterson, 52, pleaded guilty in March to theft and access device fraud, admitting she stole the money from Dewey Fire Co.

