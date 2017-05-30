Former PA Fire Co. Treasurer Gets Jail Time, Must Repay $395K
June 02--A Hellertown woman who embezzled more than $395,000 from her local fire company was sentenced Friday to one to two years in Northampton County Prison and ordered to pay restitution. Agnes Patterson, 52, pleaded guilty in March to theft and access device fraud, admitting she stole the money from Dewey Fire Co.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|Thu
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
