Former Mohegan Sun Pocono exec sentenced in money-laundering scheme
A former executive at Mohegan Sun Pocono, the Mohegan Tribe's racetrack casino in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., was sentenced last week in federal court to 32 months in prison for conspiring to commit money laundering. Robert Pellegrini, 51, the casino's former vice president for player development, had pleaded guilty to the charge in December, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
