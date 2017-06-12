Finding a Place to Cool Down in Luzerne County Could be Quiet a Challenge
Four-year-old Nathan Llewellyn was all dressed up and ready to go at the splash pad in Wilkes-Barre's Coal Street Park, only the splash pad was not quite ready for him. He and his family had to find another way to cool down in the Diamond City in the 90-degree heat.
