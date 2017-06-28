Farmers Market Season Opens Today in Wilkes Barre
Today is the day..The Farmers Market opens on Public Square in Wilkes Barre. Now every Thursday thru Nov 16 from 10am to 4pm you will find fresh fruits and vegetables, plenty of food vendors and great entertainment.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protect the power grid.
|Wed
|William
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
