Farmers' Market opens for season today

Farmers' Market opens for season today

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Wilkes-Barre Farmers' Market will open for the season today on Public Square with local growers selling fruits and vegetables and vendors selling food. Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George will host the opening day ceremony beginning at 10 a.m., and John Shemo from Geisinger Health Plan will sing the National Anthem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protect the power grid. Wed William 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Jun 5 Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,988 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC