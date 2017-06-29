Farmers' Market opens for season today
The Wilkes-Barre Farmers' Market will open for the season today on Public Square with local growers selling fruits and vegetables and vendors selling food. Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George will host the opening day ceremony beginning at 10 a.m., and John Shemo from Geisinger Health Plan will sing the National Anthem.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protect the power grid.
|Wed
|William
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|Jun 5
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
