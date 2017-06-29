Deli honors its late owner with photo...

Deli honors its late owner with photo tribute

THE CITIZENS' VOICE Phil Rudy's sister, who traveled from New Jersey to attend the unveiling, said, 'I think this is where he would want to be.' MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Debi Rudy, second from left, starts to cry as long-time Circles on the Square employee Bill Scholl unveils a portrait of her late husband, Phil Rudy, during a ceremony at the deli Thursday in Wilkes-Barre.

