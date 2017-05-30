Dallas woman teaches a love of math i...

Dallas woman teaches a love of math in Wilkes-Barre and beyond

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

That's something that chair and assistant professor for the university's Department of Educational Leadership Karim Letwinsky of Dallas helps establish through her research and work with Wilkes around the world. In addition to teaching quantitative research methods to Wilkes University doctoral students, Letwinsky conducts her own research on teaching math efficiently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 31 Al Busillo 671
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 22 fapper 7
Watch out for demon possed people. May 22 Bob 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC