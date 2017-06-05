Court upholds ruling granting alleged...

Court upholds ruling granting alleged poisoner new trial

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

THE CITIZENS' VOICE FILE Helen Galli will get a new trial because her attorney was ineffective in her defense, the state Superior Court ruled Friday. WILKES-BARRE - The state Superior Court on Friday upheld a ruling granting accused poisoner Helen Galli a new trial, finding her trial attorney failed to seek exclusion of a key statement against her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes 12 hr Nelson 3
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 15 hr Ann 678
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Jun 5 Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC