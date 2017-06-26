Couple accused of having sex in Pa. park in front of 'several hundred' people
According to police, "several hundred" people at a public park in northern Pennsylvania, including children ranging in age from 2 to 17, witnessed a couple engaging in sexual intercourse, as well as oral and digital sex. The amorous couple has since been charged with indecent exposure.
