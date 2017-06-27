County OKs settlement in lawsuit over baseball team
Seven years after Luzerne County filed a lawsuit against neighboring Lackawanna County and the Multi-Purpose Stadium Authority of Lackawanna County regarding the sale of the region's triple-A baseball franchise, Luzerne County Council approved a $4 million settlement offer. County Manager David Pedri suggested the money go into a reserve fund.
