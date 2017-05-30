Cops: New York man shot Pennsylvanian...

Cops: New York man shot Pennsylvanian at kindergarten party

Police say a New York City man fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children. Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults that ended when 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison shot 29-year-old Devon Brown in the head.

