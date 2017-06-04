Cops: Kids scuffle at kindergarten party, thena

Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults. Cops: Kids scuffle at kindergarten party, then dad gets shot Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.