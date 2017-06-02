Cops: Kids scuffle at kindergarten party, then dad gets shot
Police say a Pennsylvania man was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children when he was fatally shot. Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults at a Wednesday evening party in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|Thu
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC