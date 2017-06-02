Cops: Kids scuffle at kindergarten pa...

Cops: Kids scuffle at kindergarten party, then dad gets shot

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Police say a Pennsylvania man was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children when he was fatally shot. Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults at a Wednesday evening party in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
check youtube for skytran. Thu simone 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 31 Al Busillo 671
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 29 BobPasterniak 2
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
intersting places. May 28 mike 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 22 fapper 7
Watch out for demon possed people. May 22 Bob 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC