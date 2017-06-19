Chef's Table: Couple from the Caribbe...

Chef's Table: Couple from the Caribbean brings flavor if native islands to NEPA

CHARLOTTE L. JACOBSON / STAFF PHOTO Carleen and Garfield Hartman opened the Hartman Jerk Center in April in order to fully realize their dream of bringing their Caribbean food and culture to Wilkes-Barre. CHARLOTTE L. JACOBSON / STAFF PHOTO Each Friday, the Hartman Jerk Center serves national dishes such as ackee and salt fish, left, or callaloo with salt fish, right, which are served with festival dumplings.

