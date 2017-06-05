Cheers and Jeers
CHEERS to Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George and the unions representing city employees for reaching an agreement to close City Hall on Martin Luther King Jr. day beginning in 2018. The move, long advocated by community leaders, finally gives proper respect to the civil rights icon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|Laura
|5
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC