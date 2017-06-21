Charity Fitness Competition 'Clash fo...

Charity Fitness Competition 'Clash for Cash' Is This Weekend

One of our area's largest fitness competitions, "Clash For Cash" is this weekend inside the convention center at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre. The charity event on Saturday, June 24, features dozens of athletes from across Pennsylvania and beyond who will compete for cash prizes.

