Casino scammer gets 32 months in prison

Former Mohegan Sun Pocono casino Vice President Robert Pellegrini will spend 32 months in prison for his admitted role in a money-laundering scam that cost the casino more than $420,000. Senior U.S. District Judge A. Richard Caputo imposed the sentence Friday at the Max Rosenn Federal Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

