Burgit's driver helps diabetic man

MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Burgit's City Taxi driver Roy Eddy came to the aid of a man lying on the side of the road in Wilkes-Barre on May 29. The man was shaking and unable to get up and Eddy called an ambulance and waited with the man until help arrived. WILKES-BARRE - Around 7:30 a.m. on May 29, Roy Eddy pulled his taxi cab over near Casey Avenue and Blackman Street.

