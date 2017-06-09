Bill Passes State House Under One of ...

Bill Passes State House Under One of the State's Biggest Gambling Expansions

12 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Pennsylvania is one step close to one of its biggest gambling expansions. The state house okayed a bill to allow gambling at places including airports, American Legions, and bars.

