Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of assaulting 12-year-old
After weeks of searching, Wilkes-Barre police and U.S. marshals have arrested a woman caught on video assaulting a 12-year-old girl outside a Spring Street Quick Stop last month. Hours after issuing an arrest warrant with upgraded charges for Marlenea Uravage, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, police said she was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.
