Agnes remembered: A call to action

Agnes remembered: A call to action

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Editor: Thank you for your article about the new Hurricane Agnes book by Bryan Glahn . It brought back many harsh memories of the flood, as my family was devastated with the destruction of my father's jewelry/watch making business in South Wilkes-Barre and our beautiful home in Kingston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Sat Nelson 3
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Sat Ann 678
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) Jun 5 Laura 5
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC