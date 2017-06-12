41st Annual Friends Book Sale at the Osterhout
The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library are hosting the 41st annual book sale today through Saturday, June 24, under the tent on the library patio at 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Celebrity baggers, food trucks, and a children's day have been added this year.
