YMCA announces Power Scholars Academy

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA announced the Power Scholars Academy is enrolling now in the Wilkes-Barre and Hanover Area School Districts. This summer, second and third grade students in Wilkes-Barre Area and fourth through sixth graders in Hanover Area will have the opportunity to participate in Power Scholars Academy, a free six-week summer learning experience designed to help advance students' academic achievement through a full-day of math and reading instruction, arts, science, technology, engineering and enrichment activities.

