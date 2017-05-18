Workers get up-close look at dangers ...

Workers get up-close look at dangers of electrical equipment

Contractors get up-close look at dangers of electrical equipment with the help of PPLa TMs mobile safety exhibit visiting PA Safety Day at Mohegan Sun. Example of wrong equipment results in burn or death touching live wire cv18pplp3 Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Chris Schillinger of PPL explaiins some details about miniature 7200-volt electrical distribution system that was developed and built by PPL workers and features live electrical wires, utility poles, and transformers.

