Wilkes-Barre Lions donate teddy bears to WBPD
The Wilkes-Barre Lions Club recently donated several dozen teddy bears to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department. The bears will be kept inside the city's police cruisers and given to children who are at crime scenes throughout Wilkes-Barre City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|15 hr
|Ann
|670
|Cheers and Jeers
|16 hr
|30packaday
|3
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|22 hr
|Nelson
|1
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC