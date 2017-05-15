What now? W-B hopes to get bond funds...

What now? W-B hopes to get bond funds in June; creek wall repair slated for next year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Months of design and planning remain before work can begin on the crumbling Solomon Creek flood wall in Wilkes-Barre. The city hopes to have the project done next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheers and Jeers 3 hr Chimichanga 2
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 3 hr Chimichanga 667
Show hospital price listing. May 9 ralph 1
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) May 1 Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC