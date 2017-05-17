Webby secures Mountain Top magistrate spot
With returns in from all 10 Mountain Top precincts, defense attorney Ferris Webby was poised to clinch the coveted $89,438-per-year seat that longtime incumbent Ronald Swank vacated when he retired last year, becoming one of the longest-serving magisterial district judges in state history. Webby, an attorney with an office in Kingston who works part time for the Luzerne County Public Defender's Office, had 30 percent of the Democratic vote and 31 percent of the Republican vote, more than any of his six competitors, according to unofficial results.
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Tue
|Ann
|670
|Cheers and Jeers
|Tue
|30packaday
|3
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Mon
|Nelson
|1
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
