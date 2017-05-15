W-B receiving $200K grant to avoid financially distressed status
Mayor Tony George talks about the phase two grant and how it will enable the city to further look into fiances andcommission studies on revenue options and expense reduction.cv16georgeWarren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Mayor Tony George talks about the phase two grant and how it will enable the city to further look into fiances andcommission studies on revenue options and expense reduction.cv16georgep2Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice "We stand as a united Wilkes-Barre today," declared state Sen. John Yudichak while announcing the grant Monday at Wilkes-Barre City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|10 hr
|Ann
|670
|Cheers and Jeers
|12 hr
|30packaday
|3
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|18 hr
|Nelson
|1
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC