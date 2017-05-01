W-B Chamber leader to speak at Penn S...

W-B Chamber leader to speak at Penn State commencement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

WARREN RUDA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Wico van Genderen, CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, will speak at Saturday's commencement at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. DALLAS - After a long year of studying hard and often, students get ready to head out into the world, taking what they've learned to share with their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) 11 hr Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
Health care Mar '17 Patrick 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Luzerne County was issued at May 01 at 7:49PM EDT

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC