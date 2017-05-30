Volunteers give back during 25th annual Day of Caring
Heaven Stephens and Samaya Phillips react when Bill Jones of the United Wat donned a clown nose at Head Start during Thursday's United Way of Wyoming ValleyA a a s 25th Annual Day of Caring Celebration. One Thousand plus volunteers yook part in 53 projects across the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|12 hr
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Wed
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC