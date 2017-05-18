Visitors Did Not Have to Get Creative to Stay Cool at Fine Arts Fiesta
Unlike past years, the weather is sunny and warm for the opening day of the Fine Arts Fiesta in downtown Wilkes-Barre. With highs in the 90's, french fries were not the only things frying at the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|14 hr
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|19 hr
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|Thu
|Trump Your President
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|21
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC