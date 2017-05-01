United Way, letter carriers and CEO p...

United Way, letter carriers and CEO plan food drive

United Way of Wyoming Valley, regional members of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and the U.S. Postal Service are gearing up for the Letter Carriers 'Stamp Out Hunger' Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. All donations of nonperishable foods will support area food through the Commission on Economic Opportunity Weinberg Regional Food Bank. Organizers who gathered at a recent planning session, from left, are Rich Kutz, CEO Weinberg Food Bank; Mark Valeski, NALC Branch 162 Pittston; Amanda Brueckler, CEO Weinberg Food Bank; Kelly M. Austin, Wilkes-Barre Postmaster; Bill Jones, president/CEO, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Jeffrey Nichols, NALC Branch 115 Wilkes-Barre; Brian Reedy, supervisor, and Al Urenovich, letter carrier.

