Tupper likely to get dual nomination ...

Tupper likely to get dual nomination in Back Mountain magistrate race

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Brian J. Tupper is likely to carry on the family legacy as Back Mountain magisterial district judge, having swept the Democratic and Republican nominations in Tuesday's primary. Tupper follows in the footsteps of his father, James E. Tupper, who announced his resignation after a 23-year career earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheers and Jeers 1 hr Trump Your President 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) 4 hr Cynthia lyn 9
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) 13 hr Cynthia lyn 21
News Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16) 13 hr Cynthia lyn 4
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Tue Ann 670
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Mon Nelson 1
Show hospital price listing. May 9 ralph 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC