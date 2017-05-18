Tupper likely to get dual nomination in Back Mountain magistrate race
Brian J. Tupper is likely to carry on the family legacy as Back Mountain magisterial district judge, having swept the Democratic and Republican nominations in Tuesday's primary. Tupper follows in the footsteps of his father, James E. Tupper, who announced his resignation after a 23-year career earlier this year.
