The Rev. Richard Zavacki to mark 60th jubilee of ordination to the priesthood

7 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Rev. Richard A. Zavacki, pastor emeritus of the former St. Hedwig's Parish, Kingston, is celebrating his 60th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston.

