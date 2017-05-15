The Rev. Richard Zavacki to mark 60th jubilee of ordination to the priesthood
The Rev. Richard A. Zavacki, pastor emeritus of the former St. Hedwig's Parish, Kingston, is celebrating his 60th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|18 hr
|Ann
|670
|Cheers and Jeers
|19 hr
|30packaday
|3
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Mon
|Nelson
|1
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC