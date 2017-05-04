Surgeons and physicians area's top av...

Surgeons and physicians area's top average wage earners

Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A truck driver from Wilkes-Barre might earn just $670 less than someone doing the same job in Philadelphia, but less money goes a lot further here where the cost of living is significantly lower. Truck drivers from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre metro area, either heavy load or tractor-trailer, earn on average $44,670 a year, according to the most recent wages data from the state Center for Workforce and Information Analysis.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

