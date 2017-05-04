Surgeons and physicians area's top average wage earners
A truck driver from Wilkes-Barre might earn just $670 less than someone doing the same job in Philadelphia, but less money goes a lot further here where the cost of living is significantly lower. Truck drivers from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre metro area, either heavy load or tractor-trailer, earn on average $44,670 a year, according to the most recent wages data from the state Center for Workforce and Information Analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC