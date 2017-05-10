Summer Parks Program Saved in Wilkes-Barre
Some summer programs at city parks in Wilkes-Barre could have been a thing of the past if it weren't for a federal grant that helped pay for summer employees. Jah-Zi Gibson has been coming to Huber Park in the Mayflower section of Wilkes-Barre since he was a kid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show hospital price listing.
|Tue
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC