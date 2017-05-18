Spin zone: School districts deal with popularity of new gadget
BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Old Forge Elementary School sixth grader Kayla DiMattia, 11, balances her fidget hand spinner on her forehead. The popularity of a new gadget children love is spinning out of control, and schools in Northeast Pennsylvania are figuring out how to deal with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|23 hr
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|Fri
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|Thu
|Trump Your President
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|21
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC