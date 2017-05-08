Spending race tight

Spending race tight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Citizens' Voice

John L. Augustine III Age: 41 Home: Rice Township Occupation: President and CEO of Penn's Northeast Family: Wife, Kristine; and children, Jack and Jill Brian Macko Age: 47 Home: Wright Township Occupation: Wright Township police patrolman Family: Wife, Colleen; and children, Abbie and Colin WRIGHT TWP. - Big bucks are behind the race to become Mountain Top's next magistrate, with campaigns for the top contenders spending tens of thousands of dollars to win the coveted seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show hospital price listing. 23 hr ralph 1
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) May 1 Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr '17 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC