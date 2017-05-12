Showers add to damp first weeks of May
A steady rain throughout most of the day Saturday faded to a drizzle late afternoon and was expected to total about three-quarters of an inch by the time it stopped, Accuweather Meterologist Brett Rossio said. That punctuates a particularly damp first couple weeks of the month, with accumulation measured at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport dating back to May 1 totaling roughly 2.42 inches - about 30 percent more than the annual average for the 13-day period.
