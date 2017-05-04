Save Our Schools plan is education-based
Editor: It is disheartening that a newspaper founded as a principled voice of dissent is drinking the Kool-Aid dispensed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District Board . Save Our Schools has researched school size and configuration exhaustively, but is painted as obstructionist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC