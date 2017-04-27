Santo Loquasto, who lived in Easton, up for two Tony Awards
Santo Loquasto, who lived in Easton, has been nominated for two 2017 Tony Awards: Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Costume Design of a Musical, both for his work on 'Hello, Dolly!' Santo Loquasto, who lived in Easton, has been nominated for two 2017 Tony Awards: Best Scenic Design of a Musical and Best Costume Design of a Musical, both for his work on 'Hello, Dolly!' Santo Loquasto, a veteran costume and scene designer who grew up in Easton, has a chance to add some more Tony Awards to his collection.
