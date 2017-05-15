Rapper's Anti-Police Lyrics Raise Concern Ahead of Wilkes-Barre Concert
An internationally known rapper is headed to Wilkes-Barre this week, but some of his anti-police lyrics are raising concern. Rapper Uncle Murda is set to take the stage Friday night at the Ali Baba Liquor Lounge on South Main Street.
