Proposed center for parolees in recovery gets support, criticism at zoning hearing

A proposed in-house counseling center for men on parole who are in recovery from addiction drew support and criticism at a public zoning hearing Wednesday. Two recovering addicts said a similar facility saved their lives, while several Wilkes-Barre residents said the center does not belong in a residential neighborhood.

