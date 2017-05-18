Proposed center for parolees in recovery gets support, criticism at zoning hearing
A proposed in-house counseling center for men on parole who are in recovery from addiction drew support and criticism at a public zoning hearing Wednesday. Two recovering addicts said a similar facility saved their lives, while several Wilkes-Barre residents said the center does not belong in a residential neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|2 hr
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|7 hr
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|21 hr
|Trump Your President
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|21
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC