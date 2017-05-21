Police operation results in 50 DUI arrests
Law enforcement agencies made 50 DUI arrests this weekend as state police hosted nearly 50 state and municipal police officers for Operation Nighthawk, a unique DUI enforcement initiative Friday and Saturday. The operation consisted of an educational component conducted at Penn State Hazleton, which included impact statements from the family of Trooper Kenton Iwaniec, who was killed March 27, 2008, by an impaired driver immediately after leaving the Avondale barracks at the conclusion of his shift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers and Jeers
|2 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|6
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|May 19
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|May 19
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|21
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC