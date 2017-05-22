Police: Clarks Summit woman elbowed officer, charged with assault
A Scranton Times-Tribune All Access subscription gets you complete access to both our print and digital publications, delivered to your home, desktop and mobile devices 7 days a week Digital Only Subscription Read the digital SMART Edition of The Times-Tribune on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at thetimes-tribune.com or on our mobile apps. Digital Services Have news alerts sent to your mobile device, read the Smart Edition sign up for daily newsletters, activate your all access, enter contests, take quizzes, download our mobile apps and see the latest e-circulars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers and Jeers
|4 hr
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|7 hr
|Bob
|1
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|May 19
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|May 19
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|21
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC