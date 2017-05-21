N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:05:21 13:01:30
Marguerita Davis, left, of Kingston, and Barbara Vega, of Wilkes-Barre, enjoy some snacks during the National Alliance on Mental Illness 17th annual Mental Health Walk at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. KRISTEN MULLEN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE cv22mentalp3 KRISTEN MULLEN / FOR THE CITIZENS' VOICE Participants walk across the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre during the National Alliance on Mental Illness 17th annual Mental Health Walk.KRISTEN MULLEN / THE CITIZENS' VOICEcv22mentalp1 The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties hosted the 17th annual Walk for Recovery & Mental Health Fair on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|May 19
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|May 19
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 18
|Trump Your President
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|21
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC